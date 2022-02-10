Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $60.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $74.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $155.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

