Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $70,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dropbox stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock worth $1,601,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

