Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,461 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $205.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.13 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

