Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $116.50. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,072 shares of company stock worth $18,405,127 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

