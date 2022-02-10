Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,885,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $256,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $153,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $118,939,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $107,090,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.