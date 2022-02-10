Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE opened at $42.21 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.