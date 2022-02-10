Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 171.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $251.34 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.40 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.15 and a 200 day moving average of $289.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

