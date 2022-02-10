Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

