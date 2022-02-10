Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 2,528 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,942,000 after acquiring an additional 167,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,440 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $36,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

