PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $727,000 Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after buying an additional 588,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MEDNAX by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

