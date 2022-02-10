PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 12,923 Shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVSA. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,233,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,386,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVSA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

