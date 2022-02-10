PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director David W. Dorman Purchases 8,400 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PYPL opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 39,893.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.