Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Shares of PYCR opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,622,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,920,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.