Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $640.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $364.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.93 and its 200 day moving average is $444.79. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 512.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

