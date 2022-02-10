Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 156,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

