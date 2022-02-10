PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $59.75 million and $1.47 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00329397 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006088 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.28 or 0.01152651 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

