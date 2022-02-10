Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNA. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

FNA opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

