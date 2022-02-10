Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 1,050.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of 950.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $995.00.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

