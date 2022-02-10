Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.01

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 172454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.