Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

