Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $802.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 802 ($10.85) and last traded at GBX 804 ($10.87), with a volume of 75981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($11.22).

Several brokerages recently commented on OXB. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,450 ($19.61) to GBX 1,340 ($18.12) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($29.07) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,634 ($22.10).

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,062 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

