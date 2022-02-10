Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.09 billion-$14.09 billion.
Otsuka stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.67. 82,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,256. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.
Otsuka Company Profile
