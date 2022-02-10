Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,809 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a current ratio of 158.99. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORGN shares. HSBC started coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In related news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Origin Materials Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.