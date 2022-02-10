Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stake Raised by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORTX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 326,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 205,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ORTX stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.12.
About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX).
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.