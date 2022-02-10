Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stake Raised by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORTX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 326,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 205,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORTX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

