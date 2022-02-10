Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.67

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 65576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

