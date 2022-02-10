Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Shares of HON opened at $196.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.85. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $188.03 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

