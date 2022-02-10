Oppenheimer Cuts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $497.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $540.00 to $497.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $407.29 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

