Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Open Lending reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,866. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

