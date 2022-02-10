onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.onsemi also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of onsemi stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,682,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

