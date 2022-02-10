Omnitude (ECOM) Market Capitalization Tops $567,506.52

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $567,506.52 and approximately $229,337.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00041296 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00107247 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

