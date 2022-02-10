Omni Partners US LLC Purchases 1,519,071 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 497.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519,071 shares during the period. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II comprises 0.9% of Omni Partners US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Omni Partners US LLC owned 6.21% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCAP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 93,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,108. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

