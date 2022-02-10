Omni Partners US LLC Makes New Investment in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 628,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,000. Omni Partners US LLC owned 2.43% of Environmental Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENVI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 64.9% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 705,357 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 6,130.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 674,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 663,346 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,434,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.
In other Environmental Impact Acquisition news, Director Matthew Alan Walker bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Environmental Impact Acquisition Profile
Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Environmental Impact Acquisition (ENVI)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.