Omni Partners US LLC Makes New Investment in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 628,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,000. Omni Partners US LLC owned 2.43% of Environmental Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENVI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 64.9% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 705,357 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 6,130.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 674,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 663,346 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,434,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Environmental Impact Acquisition news, Director Matthew Alan Walker bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ENVI remained flat at $$8.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 19,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,577. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

