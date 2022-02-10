Omni Partners US LLC Buys 296,410 Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 128.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,410 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLCR. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 1,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 1,099,139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,585,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 428,119 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SLCR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 116,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.