Olivier Pomel Sells 36,368 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $14,116,966.56.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $21,570,588.16.

On Monday, December 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,580,643.84.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total transaction of $23,019,489.28.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $393,512.35.

On Monday, November 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total transaction of $26,832,310.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,450,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,110.63 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $7,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $161,196,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

