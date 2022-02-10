OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $93,000 Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,127,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1,552.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 601,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 228.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 506,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 430,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRD opened at $10.76 on Thursday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

