OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 153.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Shares of IGLB opened at $64.37 on Thursday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68.

