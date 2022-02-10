OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCAR opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

