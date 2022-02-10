OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Warrior Technologies Acquisition were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WARR opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

