OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,526 InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPVIU. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,045,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 40.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IPVIU opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

