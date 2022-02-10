O3Swap (O3) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00048519 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.60 or 0.07199542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,650.56 or 1.01261041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006320 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

