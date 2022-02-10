O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
OI stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $12,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,696,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
