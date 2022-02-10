O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OI stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $12,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,696,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

