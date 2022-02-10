NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,028 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $26,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16,544.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.01. 38,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,260. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.97. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

