Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $28.37

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $28.37 or 0.00062657 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $167.04 million and $29.96 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00040178 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00104301 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,008 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

