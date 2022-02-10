Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,416,497 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications makes up approximately 0.4% of Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Nuance Communications worth $178,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NUAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.44. 54,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,289. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,358,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,616 shares of company stock worth $77,384,609 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

