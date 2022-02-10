Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

