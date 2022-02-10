NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Lowered by COKER & PALMER

COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.