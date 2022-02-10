Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.500-$25.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.20 billion-$36.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.03 billion.

NOC stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.36. The stock had a trading volume of 683,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $288.08 and a 1-year high of $408.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.57 and a 200 day moving average of $371.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

