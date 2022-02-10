Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a federally chartered stock holding company established to be the holding company for Northeast Community Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp’s business activity is the ownership of the outstanding capital stock of the Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC is the Company’s federally chartered mutual holding company parent. As a mutual holding company, the MHC is a non-stock company that has as its members the depositors of the Bank. The Company operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory. Northeast Community Bank operates six full-service offices in New York and a loan production office in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $14,342,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $7,710,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,295,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.