NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.70

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €30.70 ($35.29) and last traded at €31.32 ($36.00), with a volume of 54298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.00 ($35.63).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($57.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($54.02) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.57) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.23) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.93) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.75 ($46.84).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.