Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Nordson has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $236.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.63. Nordson has a 52-week low of $182.52 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.